Sialkot-Two girls were abducted from different areas of Sialkot on Friday. Reportedly, in Mohallah Awanan and in jurisdiction of Police Station Rangpura, Fahim forcibly abducted a girl Khush Bakht, 14, daughter of Jamil. In village Chak Khanan, three people Mohsin, Qasim and Akmal abducted a girl Farrukh Naz daughter of Bashir on gunpoint.

Police have registered cases and further investigation is underway.