Share:

A rockslide from a marble quarry on Saturday killed eight laborers and trapped at least 15 others in Pakistan's Buner district of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an official said.

The official who serves as Buner district police officer told local media that some 30 miners were busy in extracting marble from the quarry when the accident occurred, burying the miners, adding that eight bodies and six injured laborers have been recovered from the rubble.

He said at least 15 others were believed to remain trapped under the debris and the death toll could further rise. "All-out efforts are being made to ensure the safe recovery of the workers," the official said.

Following the incident, rescue teams along with police immediately reached the site for the rescue and relief activities. Local residents also helped rescue teams and administration in removing the debris and recover the killed and injured.

Six trucks parked nearby the incident site were also destroyed, according to local media reports.