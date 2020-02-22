Share:

LAHORE - As many as 918 graduates (boys & girls) of Punjab Daanish Schools have secured admissions in top professional and educational institutions. Six students have secured admissions in MBBS, nine in University of Engineering and technology, two in LUMS and fourty one in different cadres of Armed Forces. Remaining 860 students have got admissions in reputed universities like Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Sawabi, NAMAL Mianwali, PIEAS, FAST, COMSAT and Agriculture University Faisalabad. Vice Chairperson Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Sumaira Ahmad said that it was all due to exceptional standard maintained by the institution.