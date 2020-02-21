Share:

Rawalpindi-Although additional security was deputed at Holy Family Hospital (HFH), it failed to stop theft of compressors of 12 air-conditioners (ACs) from the hospital premises, informed sources on Friday. The stolen parts of ACs are said to be worth Rs 0.6 million and the hospital management also got registered a case with Police Station New Town against unknown robbers, they said.

Moreover, the Medical Superintendent HFH Dr Shehzad also formed a committee headed by Additional Medical Superintendnet Amdin to inquire about the theft of parts of ACs, sources said. According to sources, a gang of unknown robbers have stolen condensers, compressors and other parts of ACs installed at Blood Bank and Old Building of HFH.

They said the robbery of parts of split units have sent shockwaves among the hospital administration that sprang up into action by constituting a committee to probe the matter. They said police also registered a case against unidentified thieves on complaint of management of the hospital.

Sources said it was not the first time that robbers mugged outdoor split units. Some years ago, the thieves had stolen ACs even from inside the wards of HFH. They said though the CCTV cameras have been installed inside and on all the entry and exit gates of hospital, yet the movement of robbers could not be detected so far. When contacted, MS HFH Dr Shehzad confirmed robbers picked away spare parts of 12 outdoor units. He said out of 12 ACs, four units were installed in Blood Bank and eight others in Old Building of the hospital. The MS added the way the theft had been executed, it seemed the robbers have had knowledge about the air conditioners.

“We have got registered case against unknown robbers with PS New Town on theft charges,” said Dr Shehzad.

He said he had also formed a committee to inquire the theft of parts of ACs from HFH.