Karachi-As the epic PSL opening ceremony for 2020 unfolded, there was more than just one thing that left the crowds in high spirits; WasimAkram’s biopic titled “Akram: An Era” was announced followed by cheer and applause echoing into the night.

The opening ceremony took place on 20th Feb, at the National Stadium in Karachi followed by a special announcement featuring WasimAkram developed for the PSL ceremony alone.

The Homeric story is reported to go on floors at the end of this year and the makers have yet to issue a Release date. Much of the star cast is in talks with the script already locked in-place.

“Akram: An Era” will be produced under the banners of “502 Productions” and “Pomelo Films” with Executive Producers AdeelNiazi and Arsalan H. Shah strapped in for the ride.

Whereby Niazi will be steering the ship as Director of the project. This genre of movies is certainly not new to the audiences of Pakistan or even across the globe with much critical, and commercial success in recent years and with WasimAkram’s worldwide fan following this will surely be a cinematic triumph.

Former Cricketer and Sultan of Swing, elaborated on his thoughts. “The fact that films are being made on cricket and, more importantly, sports stars is not only a good sign for the film industry but for the sport as well.

Movies are a unique portal to engage a whole new generation, I am looking forward to participating in the production and cannot wait to see how this pans out.”

The movie is said to not only highlight WasimAkram’s many accomplishments but also indulge in his personal life and endeavours outside the stadium.

Already talk of the town, fans have triggered social media threads on the many chapters they are excited to see on the big screen.

Whilst cricket enthusiasts are waiting to see Sultan of Swing’s story unravel, many are eager to witness cast selection particularly for WasimAkram,HumaAkram and ShanieraAkram.