LAHORE - Six members of British Parliament including Debbie Abrahams called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday.

British delegation assured that they would raise an effective voice in the British Parliament against human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. While, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that India had become a den of extremism and for how long, the world would keep mum over it. The world community’s silence over Indian atrocities would not be less than an offense.

According to details, British Members Parliament Debbie Abrahams, Mark Eastwood, Sara Britcliffe, Lord Qurban, Judi Kumenense, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Councilor and Member National Executive Committee Labour Party Yasmin Dar, Raja Najabat Hussain and others called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here at Governor House on Friday. Kashmir issue, India’s war hysteria and overall regional situation were discussed in the meeting. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Narendra Modi was making every rogue of RSS as ‘Modi’. Human rights violations and carnage was going on in occupied Kashmir, which had been turned into world’s biggest jail due to curfew imposed for the last 200 days.

“Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan is all supportive of peace and we are thankful to all those British Parliament members raising voice for Kashmiris,” he added.

No doubt, settlement of Kashmir issue was inevitable for regional peace. He said that time had now come, the United Nations and all other international organizations instead of becoming silent spectators, must play their role in lifting of curfew in occupied Kashmir and resolving Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions, and Kashmiris must be got rid of Indian aggression immediately.

He went on saying that restricting British MPs’ visit to occupied Kashmir was the shameful act of India. On this occasion, British delegates said that what going on in occupied Kashmir was alarming for the entire world community, and India’s citizenship law was also denial of basic human rights against which they would raise their voices.