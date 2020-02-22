Share:

LAHORE/dg kHAN - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the Ehsaas Program as a valuable vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This program is a giant leap towards poverty alleviation and the establishment of a welfare state.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of distribution of assets in deserving persons under Mera Karobar Meri Amdni of Ehsaas Program in Layyah.

In his address delivered in Saraiki language, the Chief Minister announced to grant the status of tehsil to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area of Muzaffargarh. He also announced to launch the Ehsaas Program in Punjab with an amount of Rs12 billion which would directly benefit 18 lac needy people and 64 lac people would be indirectly benefitted. 375 union councils of 23 districts had been chosen across the country including Layyah, DG Khan and Jhang districts of Punjab, he added.

Giving assets to 260 needy persons had been started in 22 rural union councils of Layyah and the deserving persons would also be given retail shops’ material, rickshaws and pushcarts for earning their livelihood, he added.

Similarly, the deserving rural population would be given cows and goats and needy females of rural areas had also been included in this beneficial program. 60 percent beneficiaries would be females and share of males would be 40 percent. Provision of resources for earning livelihood would usher in an era of prosperity in the villages, concluded the Chief Minister.

- reviews law & order, development projects

in Layyah

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at Circuit House in Layyah to review law and order situation as well as progress made on development schemes.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister informed that Rs.18.77 billion was being spent on 2284 public welfare scheme in the district and vowed to include Layyah district in the overall development process.

“No compromise would be made on the quality of development projects as I am visiting different areas to personally monitor the progress being on the development projects,” he added.

He regretted that past government beguiled the people by lip-service and enmity was made with Layyah district by ignoring its development. The incumbent government would overcome the deprivations of the area, he assured.

The Chief Minister announced to establish industrial estate in Chaubara and directed to take prompt steps in this regard. The development work would be done in consultation with the assembly members and Layyah and Taunsa would be connected with the motorway. The construction work of forensic lab in DG Khan would be completed soon, while the DPS School would be established in Layyah, he added.

The Chief Minister announced to upgrade the sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Layyah and informed the participants that work was in progress to establish a university in every district. He directed to strictly follow open-door policy in offices and officers should work hard to solve the problems of the people. The problems being faced by MNAs and MPAs would be resolved at every level, he added.

Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar MNA, MPAs including Rafaqat Ali, Tahir Randhawa, Shahabuddin, Malik Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Commissioner and RPO DG Khan, DC and DPO Layyah and others also attended the meeting.

- PAYS SURPRISE VISIT TO KŌH-E SULAYMĀN

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar made a surprise visit to tribal areas of Mubarki and Mat Chandia in Kōh-e Sulaymān DG Khan. The locals were surprised to found him around and chanted the slogan of ‘long live Usman Buzdar.’

The Chief Minister sat on rocky land and listened to their problems. While talking to the locals in colloquial Balochi, Usman Buzdar maintained that the Kōh-e Sulaymān area was like his home and was unable to visit this area earlier due to pressing engagements. He assured to provide necessary facilities to the area and reiterated that he was the guardian of the interests of backward areas in Lahore and removing the backwardness of such hinterlands was his mission.

“I will go to every extent for the completion of my mission, he added.

The Chief Minister told that a tourist-resort was being developed in Mubarki while Kōh-e Sulaymān would be developed as a tourist spot. Meanwhile, the study was being conducted to construct small dams in the area, he added. The people appreciated that record development work had been done during a short span of Chief Ministership of Usman Buzdar while Kōh-e Sulaymān was intentionally ignored in the past.

“We are happy to find you around,” they added. The chief minister also took an aerial view of development schemes and visited Taunsa Sharif to hold meetings with party workers.

- TAKES NOTICE OF KITE FLYING

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed strong indignation over the incidents of kite-flying in the provincial metropolis. He took notice of injury of a youth due to stray kite-twine and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He directed to take strict action against the responsible persons.

Despite strict instructions, the occurrence of kite flying incidents showed the negligence of the concerned police officials. He also directed to ensure the complete implementation of the ban on kite-flying in the province.