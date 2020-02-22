Share:

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the impression that the federal government is creating in formation of new districts is baseless and out of context.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ali Amin Gandapur said that the federal government was ready to form new districts on merit and if it fulfill the requirements.

The federal government has received the proposal from Gilgit Baltistan government regarding the formation of new districts which would be pondered upon, he added.

The Minister KA&G said that many of the previously formed districts were still lacking the basic infrastructures and the residents have to face multifaceted problems.

Ali Amin Gandapur further said that spending public money on development projects and uplift of the neglected areas is priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaaf (PTI) government.