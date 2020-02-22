Share:

Sialkot-Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said claims of government to eliminate poverty and curb inflation will remain an empty slogan and masses will not get any relief under present regime.

The masses are already protesting massive increase in gas bills and are weary of government policies.

He said this during a meeting with Ch Ehsan Iqbal, former interior minister and Central General Secretary PML-N, Senator Kamran Michael, former minister for ports & shipping. Other PML-N leaders including Qamar Riaz Khan, coordinator PML-N European Union, Imran Liaqat Haqeeqa, Senior Vice President PML-N Italy, Mehar Ghazanfar also met Abbasi.

The leaders cordially welcomed the delegation headed by Qamar Riaz Khan and acclaimed the sacrifices of the overseas PML-N workers. Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said not a single allegation had been proved against Sharif Brothers. He added that mid-term election was not only a desire of the opposition but also of the masses of the country.

“Selected govt cannot run the country,” he claimed. “Tabdeli Sarkar has no agenda other than “I’ll spare nobody,” he said.

Driver held

for installing LP

cylinder in vehicle

Police on Friday arrested a driver after registering a case again for illegally installing LPG cylinder in his vehicle. Driver of a passenger vehicle, Imran, had allegedly fixed an LPG cylinder in his vehicle. During checking of the vehicle, he was asked to show any authority letter for fixing of cylinder but he failed to show any such letter.