Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Adviser on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Sheikh in Islamabad on Friday.

They reviewed preparations of the upcoming visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said Pakistan values the relations with China highly and would welcome the President with highest respect and regards.

The Adviser thanked the Chinese government on their massive support in the FATF meetings. He said China and other brotherly countries have supported Pakistan throughout the process in terms of guiding the country to improve its frameworks.

He condoled with the Ambassador on account of the virus outbreak. The Ambassador thanked Pakistan on the support in this difficult time.

The two sides also discussed progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and measures to enhance the bilateral trade between the two countries stating that it is progressing smoothly. Matters of bilateral interest were discussed and both sides agreed to enhance economic cooperation in future.