LAHORE - In continuation with the efforts for social uplift and welfare of the people of rural and less privileged areas, a one day free medical camp was arranged by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited at Chak # 37SB Sargodha the other day. A total of 587 patients were examined and given free medicines. Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has so far arranged thirty five free medical camps in rural areas for the welfare and social uplift of the community. Doctors and paramedical staff was deputed at the camp who provided medical treatment in general health care. Besides medical facility, the camp was also aimed at educating patients on personal health hygienic, child health care, preventions of diseases and sanitation of living areas.