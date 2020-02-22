Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday heard two petitions with regard to Pakistanis stranded in China amid the novel coronavirus (NCV) outbreak.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing the case observed that the matter should be taken at the highest level of the government.

Over 100 members of the families of the Pakistanis stranded in China were appear in the courtroom during the hearing.

A counsel representing the families argued that stranded Pakistani citizens lives are under threat in China. “When six hotels booked in Pakistan for a foreign dignitary, why a hotel could not be booked for our citizens in Pakistan or at a safer place in China,” the counsel argued.

The counsel pleaded to the court to issue an order to the federal government for convening an emergency meeting over the matter.

The families pleaded in the court that their children facing problems with regard to food. Seventy-nine Pakistani students are hosed in a hostel in Wuhan, while a coronavirus patient has also been transferred in the premises.

The children being provided Chinese food, Director General Foreign Office said in the court. Prime Minister Imran Khan has talked with the Chinese authorities over the matter, he further said.

The parents should provide details, the foreign office is ready to take issues of the students with the authorities in China, the foreign office official added.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until Friday.