LAHORE - Chairperson Board of Commissioners (BoC) Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Prof Atiya Mubarak has stressed the need of making collective efforts for providing infection free atmosphere at health facilities. Speaking as chief guest at a workshop on infection control at Lahore General Hospital on Friday, she said that proper awareness and teamwork was a key to create infection-free atmosphere. Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Al-Freed Zafar, Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof Khalid Mahmood, Prof Saqib Siddiq, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Judit Saleem, Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Mehmood Salah Uddin, doctors, nurses and paramedics attended the event. Prof Atiya Mubarak said that the PHC was paying due attention to ensure use of sterile medical equipments in the public and private hospitals.

She said that the teams were closely monitoring working of healthcare institutions. She further said that giving proper training and awareness to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff about sterilization and hygiene was need of the hour. She praised LGH administration for implementing standardized prescription and defined SOPs. She said that PHC had already declared LGH a model institution.

IQTIDAR GILANI