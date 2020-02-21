- 11:03 PM | February 21, 2020 Iran slams FATF decision to add it to Money Laundering Blacklist
- 10:35 PM | February 21, 2020 Global aviation: $29.3B revenue loss expected in 2020
- 9:23 PM | February 21, 2020 Govt aims to increase scope of ICT industry by $20b through 'Digital Pakistan' program
- 8:40 PM | February 21, 2020 Russia hopes to avoid worst scenario in Syria's Idlib: Kremlin
- 7:11 PM | February 21, 2020 China praises Pakistan's efforts on Counter-Terror Funding
- 6:16 PM | February 21, 2020 Indian woman chants Pro-Pakistan Slogan, arrested for sedition case
- 6:05 PM | February 21, 2020 US-Taliban Deal signing expected on 29 February: Pompeo
- 5:00 PM | February 21, 2020 700,607 children given polio vaccine
- 4:36 PM | February 21, 2020 Committee resummons PML-N leaders to brief on Nawaz's health, treatment
- 4:19 PM | February 21, 2020 PFA discards 4,6000 litres of adulterated milk in Lahore
- 3:31 PM | February 21, 2020 US officials claim Russia meddling in 2020 presidential race to get Trump re-elected
- 2:49 PM | February 21, 2020 Former AGP Anwar Mansoor submits apology note in SC
- 2:43 PM | February 21, 2020 Iraq shuts border crossings with Iran for three days
- 1:34 PM | February 21, 2020 US effort to create 5G rival 'would be challenge', Huawei executive claims
- 1:06 PM | February 21, 2020 Fawad Ch questions Shehbaz Sharif's continuous absence from NA
- 11:24 AM | February 21, 2020 Govt appoints Khalid Javed as new Attorney General: Dr Firdous
- 11:17 AM | February 21, 2020 PM Khan to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme today
- 10:49 AM | February 21, 2020 EU calls for immediate end to hostilities in Idlib
- 9:28 AM | February 21, 2020 Merkel, Macron urge Putin to stop attacks in Idlib, Syria
- 8:32 AM | February 21, 2020 Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 2,236, more than 75,400 infected