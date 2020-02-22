Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry inaugurated four facilitation centers in a single day on Friday. Now LCCI has become the only chamber which has launched one window operation that is a composition of facilitation centers of various government departments. Federal Commerce Secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid unveiled the plaques. Speaking on the occasion, Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera said that government was committed to make “Digital Pakistan” with less human interaction as technological assistance was the only solution to various problems. He said that e-commerce would revolutionize the businesses. He said that Pakistan was one of the few countries adopting e-commerce. “We are also working on International Payment Gateway. Government has engaged all its attached organization and Commercial Counselors around the world on twitter and other social media handles to address the queries and issues and all respond within hours. The Law Society’s delegation also attended the launching ceremony of online filling of trade mark, patent and copy right applications. Law Society Secretary Advocate Intazar Mahdi appreciated the initiative, initiated by the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO), and efforts of IPO Director Lahore Dr Rizwan Basharat.