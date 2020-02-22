Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Planning & Development Department

to hand over the Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement

Project (KPCIP) to the local government department further directing that work should be initiated

on approved and already designed schemes in the last quarter

of the ongoing year. The chief minister directed the concerned department to prepare

and submit an action plan for the next six months in this regard.

He further directed that a master plan for the resolution of traffic congestion in Mingora Bazar

should be prepared and included

in the KPCIP.While chairing a meeting regarding

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities

Improvement Project at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, the chief minister directed to expedite

the implementation of development

plans and complete all the developmental projects within the stipulated timeline. He also directed

to ensure the provision of clean drinking water in all the cities of the province and emphasised on utilisation of surface water sources

for domestic and drinking purpose

on priority basis.Special Assistant to CM on LoKP

CM directs P&D dept to hand over KPCIP to local govt deptcal Government Kamran Bangash, MPA & DDAC Chairman Swat Fazal Hakim Khan, Additional Chief Secretary

Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM, secretary P&D, secretary local government and others attended the meeting.The meeting was briefed regarding

the KPCIP, its objectives, work plan and progress made so far in detail. The project aims to ensure clean drinking water supply in major

cities of the province, improve sewerage, and drainage system, solid waste management system and other infrastructure. The project would be completed

with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank and other donor

agencies. It was told that the KPCIP includes climate change resilience;

business plan development;

capacity building of WSSCs and TMAs; clean environment; surface water source development;

provision of improved water quality; tariff fixation and billing system improvement; and enhancing

customer services in the cities.The meeting was informed that major cities of the province including Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar have been included in the priority list under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Cities Improvement Project. Under the project, upgradation of Choona Water Supply Scheme; replacement of Water Network in Inner City Area; Solid Waste Management

System; pedestrianisation

of old city area; Development of Sherwan Park; converting old dumping site into park and other schemes will be completed in Abbottabad.

Similarly, initiation of surface water supply scheme from Tanda

Dam; replacement of Water Network; Solid Waste Management

System; installation of Sewerage

Treatment Plant at KDA; establishment of Women Development

Centre; construction of Kohat Wildlife Park; Green Initiative

in Sports Complex and Development

of Family Park at Tanda Dam will be completed in Kohat under the KPCIP.The meeting was further told that under the KPCIP, improvement

of Solid Waste Management System; installation of Sewerage Treatment Plant; Development of Company Bagh; Development of Baghdada Park and Green initiatives

will be carried out in Mardan. Moreover, schemes for Mingora Cities include greater water

supply scheme; improvement of Solid Waste Management System;

Development of River Front and other green spaces and