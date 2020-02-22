Share:

Sialkot-Police have arrested a butcher who was selling dog’s meat.

Reportedly, a butcher Hussain Ali was selling dog’s meat at his home near Nullah Pulkhu in jurisdiction of Police Station Muradpur.

Buthcer Hussain Ali claimed that he was selling sheep and goat meat. However, officials of concerned department received many complaints against the accused that he was actually selling dog meat. The team of concerned department assisted by police raided the home of the butcher and recovered dog’s meat and hides. Police have sent the butcher behind bars after registering a case against him under relevant laws and further investigation is underway.

‘Dacoit’ arrested

Hajipura police arrested Khalil, accused of committing a dacoity, on Thursday night and recovered a pistol from his custody which was used during the crime bid. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.