LAHORE - Pakistan’s second ranked Matloob Ahmed dominated the second round in the four-round professionals event competition of the Zaman Family-backed 7th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship here at Lahore Gymkhana golf course on Friday. Shahid Javed Khan of Wapda was on second position as throughout the 18 holes, he played every shot to perfection and this effort yielded a round that was polished and gleaming and studded with an unbelievable nine birdies realized on holes 2, 5, 6, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16 and finally the ninth one on the 18th hole. Somehow one bogie did surprise him on one his best days in his professional golfing career and that was on the 12th hole. His score for the round was an amazing gross 64 and he ended up with an aggregate score of 138, two strokes behind the leader, Matloob Ahmed. M Shabbir played a round of gross 69 on Friday and his gross aggregate for two days was 141, the stroke arrears being five as compared to Matloob Ahmed. The capability is there and Shabbir definitely enjoys a fearsome presence. More aspirants in line for gainful positions were M Khurshid at 142, Raza Ali also at 142 and Waheed Baloch at 143.