ISLAMABAD - The NationalAssembly Standing Committee on Inter-provincial
Coordination (IPC) Chairman Agha Hassan Baloch yesterday asked that Ministry of IPC to include sports related development schemes of Balochistan in the proposed
Public Sector Development
Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2020-21 and ensure
their completion within given timeframe.. The 9th committee meeting, under the chair of Agha Hassan Baloch, scrutinised the budgetary
proposals relating to the PSDP of IPC ministry
and its attached departments
for the financial
year 2020-2021 in detail and approved the proposed projects by the committee unanimously.
About annual income and expenditure of Pakistan
Cricket Board, the committee deferred the question raised by MNA Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto on the request of the PCB chairman due to the opening ceremony of PSL-V and decided to discuss it in next meeting.
The committee took notice of the presence
of Indian artists in the opening ceremony of PSL-V. The committee
recommended the PCB should invite the members of the standing
committee in the events organised by the PCB in the future. The committee recommended
that the construction work of National Sports City at Narowal should be started without any further delay and representative
of NAB should be invited in the next meeting in this regard.
The committee confirmed the minutes of its 8th meeting held on December 24, 2019, unanimously. The meeting
was attended by Mebhoob Shah, Mr. Gul Dad Khan, Mr. Gul Zafar Khan, Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Ms. Munawara
Bibi Baloch, Mr. Muhammad Hashim, Mr. Nawab Sher, Ch. Zulfiqar
Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Mr. Rasheed
Ahmad Khan, Mr.Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Ms. Nasiba Channa, Mr. Muhammad Anwar, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto,
MNAs, (Mover of question) and senior