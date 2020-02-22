Share:

ISLAMABAD - The NationalAssembly Standing Committee on Inter-provincial

Coordination (IPC) Chairman Agha Hassan Baloch yesterday asked that Ministry of IPC to include sports related development schemes of Balochistan in the proposed

Public Sector Development

Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2020-21 and ensure

their completion within given timeframe.. The 9th committee meeting, under the chair of Agha Hassan Baloch, scrutinised the budgetary

proposals relating to the PSDP of IPC ministry

and its attached departments

for the financial

year 2020-2021 in detail and approved the proposed projects by the committee unanimously.

About annual income and expenditure of Pakistan

Cricket Board, the committee deferred the question raised by MNA Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto on the request of the PCB chairman due to the opening ceremony of PSL-V and decided to discuss it in next meeting.

The committee took notice of the presence

of Indian artists in the opening ceremony of PSL-V. The committee

recommended the PCB should invite the members of the standing

committee in the events organised by the PCB in the future. The committee recommended

that the construction work of National Sports City at Narowal should be started without any further delay and representative

of NAB should be invited in the next meeting in this regard.

The committee confirmed the minutes of its 8th meeting held on December 24, 2019, unanimously. The meeting

was attended by Mebhoob Shah, Mr. Gul Dad Khan, Mr. Gul Zafar Khan, Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Ms. Munawara

Bibi Baloch, Mr. Muhammad Hashim, Mr. Nawab Sher, Ch. Zulfiqar

Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Mr. Rasheed

Ahmad Khan, Mr.Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Ms. Nasiba Channa, Mr. Muhammad Anwar, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto,

MNAs, (Mover of question) and senior