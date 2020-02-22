Share:

LAHORE - Police officials have decided to nominate Asad Bhatti in the case of Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla murder case in the city while legal options are being weighed upon for nominating the missing SSP Mufakhir Adeel.

According to sources, the decision to nominate Asad Bhatti in the case was taken after the family of the victim was taken into confidence.

“The family was showed all evidence gathered until now that lead to Shahbaz Tatla’s death,” they said.

The sources further said that efforts were underway to arrest SSP Mufakhir Adeel. “We are weighing all legal options to nominate Mufakhir Adeel however his arrest is necessary to make a strong case against him,” they said.

The sources, however, claimed that the investigations until now had not found the top cop’s involvement in the murder.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 12, a senior superintendent (SSP) of the Punjab police was reported missing on Wednesday, SSP Mufakhir Adeel was last seen in the Johar Town area of Lahore.