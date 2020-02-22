Share:

Sambrial/SIALKOT-Groom’s brothers at a Sambrial wedding party showered currency notes, watches and mobile phones in the air on arrival at bride’s home.

A deluge of gifts were also distributed by bride’s family to groom’s family in Sambrial the other day.

Muhammad Salim, a resident of village Marana – Daska came to Jaithekay – Sambrial with ‘Barat’ to marry with her local bride. Bride’s family gifted a set of clothes, Holy Book Quran and prayer mat to 400 ‘Baratis’ and also gave dowry to groom Muhammad Salim consisting of two buffaloes, two cows, two camels, two goats, two hens, two ducks, five motorbikes, Umra tickets for groom’s parents and seven lac rupees to groom.

Two injured by firing

Two people sustained injuries as a result of firing in different areas on Friday.

In Village Badiana, three unidentified people opened fire on a man – Azam - and shot injured him. In village Sokan Wand, in jurisdiction of Police Station Qila Qalarwala, three people Sanaulla, Inam and Shuja thrashed a man Salamat with heavy stick and iron rod and injured him badly over old enmity. Police have registered cases while further investigation is underway.

Two booked for

issuing bogus cheques

The Moutra police on Friday registered a case against a man, Asim, a resident of Moutra, over issuing a bogus bank cheque amoungting to Rs1.3 million on report of Azeem.

Separately, Ali Suleman issued a bogus cheque of Rs.1.5 million to Asif Nadeem but cheque was dishonoured by the concerned bank. The Kotwali police have registered a case against accused while further investigation was underway.

Narcotics, illegal weapons seized

Sialkot Police have recovered huge quantity of narcotics, wine and illegal weapons from custody of various accused.

Reportedly, Uggoki Police recovered 2.25 kg Chars from Iqbal of village Muzaffarpur during pocket search at a police picket. Police City Pasrur recovered 8 litters wine from Ameer Shahzad. Moutra police recovered a rifle of 12 bore from Atif while Sadar police recovered a pistol with 5 bullets from Abdullah. In another incident, Sadar Pasrur police recovered a pistol with 3 bullets from Usman and Rangpura police recovered a pistol with 3 bullets from Mudassar. Police have registered separate cases and further investigation was underway.

Deputy mayor Sialkot

Municipal Corp booked

A case has been registered against former deputy mayor Municipal Corporation Sialkot and his 8 accomplices under offence of illegal possession of land.

Reportedly, former deputy mayor Municipal Corporation Sialkot Aurangzeb Shahjee and his 8 accomplices Nadeem Ahmed, Hamayun and others got illegal possession of Shahzad Butt’s shop breaking locks of the shop and stole items of crockery worth millions of rupees. The Rangpura police have registered a case against deputy mayor and his accomplices. Police have not arrested the deputy mayor and his accomplices.

Raids were being made to arrest the accused.