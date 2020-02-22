Share:

MUSLIM Institute in collaboration with University of the Punjab organised a two day international conference entitled “Mevlana Rumi & Hadrat Sultan Bahoo: Preachers of Human friendship, Peace, Tolerance and Coexistence in the world” Thursday-Friday, February 20-21 2020.

Sufi teachings perpetuate deep influence on our culture. There is no denying the fact that moral wall in our society was built by these Sufis.

Inaugural session of the conference was attended by provincial education minister Raja Yasir Humayun and Guest of Honor, Prof. Dr. Asghar Ali Zaidi. Amongst distinguished speakers were Prof. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Punjab University, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr.Muhammad Saleem Mazhar Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Muhammad Hanif Pitafi health advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Expert of inter civilizational studies, Dr. Piotr Klodkowski from Poland, Prof. Dr. Raza Nazeeri Counselor General Islamic Republic of Iran and others.

Speakers emphasized that our cultural and moral degradation is coined with the downfall of Persian language in our society. Our interest in literature is facing perpetual decline. This collaboration of MUSLIM Institute and University of the Punjab is aimed to promote the message of the preachers of human friendship, peace, tolerance and coexistence in the world. Propagation of peace and interfaith religious harmony is the peculiarity of Sufi thought.

Teachings of Mevlana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo can annihilate extremism and hate from our societies. Moral upgradation is hidden in following Sufi teachings in letter and spirit. The social fabric of our societies was constructed by these Sufis. Our Socio-economic development is dependent upon the following of Sufi thought. The need to mend our dwindling relationship with the Persian and Arabic literature in order to revive our glory.

Speakers emphasised that in 21st century, Sufi message should be conveyed in the way that people should understand the essence of their message. Creativity and innovation in the methods of propagating Sufi message is the need of the hour. Sufi teaching link the human being with universe and strengthen his relation with the Creator thus nulling any duality.

The oneness creates peace in inner self of individuals which eradicates negative forces and creates peace in societies. The interfaith and intercultural harmony are important aspects of Sufi thought which enabled them to spread them message of Islam among people of diverse religions and cultures. People from all walks of life including students, academics, researchers, lawyers etc participated in the conference.

Second day of Two-day “Mevlana Rumi & Hadrat Sultan Bahoo: Preachers of Human friendship, Peace, Tolerance and Coexistence in the world”

Sufis promote Peace and Inter Civilizational harmony

MUSLIM Institute in collaboration with University of the Punjab convened on second day of a two day international conference “Mevlana Rumi & Hadrat Sultan Bahoo: Preachers of Human friendship, Peace, Tolerance and Coexistence in the world” Thursday-Friday, February 20-21 2020 at University of the Punjab, Lahore. Dr. Naushad Ali Khan, VC, Islamia College, Peshawar chaired the proceedings of the session. Amongst distinguished speakers include Dr. Muhammad Osman, President, Sudanese Community in Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, Chairperson Persian Department, LCWU, Lahore, H.E. Abdul Rehman Mehmood, Charge d’ Affairs, Embassy of Sudan, Islamabad, Mr. Nadeem Bhabha, Poet, Writer & Critic, Dr. Z. A. Awan, Author of books on Hadrat Sultan Bahoo, USA, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, VC Lahore College for Women University, Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakar, VC, Okara University, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum, VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, VC, QAU, Islamabad and concluding remarks were presented by Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Chairman MUSLIM Institute , Islamabad.

Speakers highlighted that Sufi teachings have the capacity to address the widening gap between the West and Islam as their teachings aim to promote peace, tolerance and moderation. Along with interfaith harmony, inter civilizational cooperation has also become indispensable with respect to today’s growing prejudices among societies. Historically, Sufis have played a crucial role in spreading Islam not only in the subcontinent but also across the globe. Through their pluralistic vision of Islam, they propagated peace love and interfaith harmony among societies encompassing diverse socio-cultural values.

Expert of inter civilizational studies, Dr. Piotr Klodkowski from Poland emphasized that in 21st century, Sufi message should be conveyed in the way that people should understand the essence of their message. However, creativity and innovation in the propagation of Sufi message is the need of the hour. It is for the first time that the two people from Pakistan Dr. Muhammad Akram Shah sb and Dr. Saleem Azhar who rendered valuable service to the Persian language is granted life time membership by the Academy of Letters Tehran, Iran.

A Sufi empowers local masses to better deal with the menace of extremism and sectarianism very effectively. Man is the combination of body and soul. However, growth and development of both is inevitable for a balanced life. How a man can achieve the status of self-actualization? A Sufi through his kalam and thought helps us in achieving the status of self-actualization. By dint of their invaluable services and literary contribution, they are present today among ourselves and guide us in every walk of life. They not only guide masses during their time but also guiding us today by dint of the universality of their message. They are the true ambassadors of the message of Quran and Sunnah.

Even after the lapse of eight centuries, Sufi message is as relevant today as this was decades ago. It is high time that we should make the teachings of these Sufi an integral part of our syllabus. Such conferences must be result oriented. Speakers encouraged the Youth to play an active role in the propagation of Sufi message.