The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to oppose accused seeking relief under National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019, sources said on Saturday.

President Arif Alvi on Dec 27 last year, promulgated the NAB (amendment) Ordinance 2019.

According to sources, the NAB legal team has prepared bureau’s reply to the acquittal petitions of the accused, sources privy to the development said.

It was learnt that, anti-graft watchdog will oppose former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Asharaf’s bail in Rental Power case.

The NAB has already submitted its response in the bail plea of Abdul Ghani Majeed. Bail pleas of Liaquat Jatoi, Akram Durrani and others will also be opposed by the NAB.

It may be noted that around 100 graft suspects have sought relief under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019.

Several prominent political figurres including former prime minister Pervaiz Ashraf who has filed petitions for acquittal in six accountability references.

Moreover, 15 co-accused in Rental Power case, have filed petitions for acquittal.

Moreover, former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani, former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, former chief minister of Sindh Liaquat Ali Jatoi have filed petitions for acquittal in courts.