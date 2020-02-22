Share:

Kandhkot - The newly elected office-bearers of Kandhkot Press Club (KPC) took oath at a ceremony held here at the premises of KPC on Friday.

Municipal Committee Chairman Mir Rashid Khan Sundrani administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers. Those who took oath were president Pir Bux Bangwar, general secretary Raja Gopi Chand, senior vice president Imdadullah Khoso, vice president Hazoor Bux Mangi, joint secretary Naseer Ahmed Mangi, deputy secretary Gul Mohammad Khoso, office secretary Ali Akbar Bangwar, information secretary Ahmed Ali Mughal, press secretary Hafiz Imran Khoso, audit chairman Usman Tanwar and audit members Zaheer Hussain, Abul Latif and Fakkur Nasirani. Those who attended the ceremony were chieftain Haidar Ali Khan Jakhrani, PPP district president Gul Mohammad Khan Jakhrani.

, General Secretary Altaf Ahmed Khoso, Assistant Commissioner Kaakal Channa, DBA president Abdul Ghani Bijrani, GS Mohsin Ali Pathan and other political and social leaders.