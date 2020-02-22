Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Quami Awami Tehreek (QAT) President and leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Ayaz Lateef Palijo has accused the Sindh government of destroying the province’s economy in the name of PPP’s ‘martyrs’.

He was of the view that nowhere in the world such a government existed which had usurped the country’s resources in the name of some dead political leaders.

He was talking to media persons at Malak House here on Friday.

Haji Ghaffar Malak, Raja Abdul Haq, Haji Abdul Sattar Malak, Malak Liaqat and others were also present on the occasion. Ayaz Lateef Palijo further said that Mirpurkhas, Sindh’s fourth biggest city, was still deprived of a university or a medical college and neither there was any worth-mentioning hospital at divisional level.

He alleged that due to gross corruption, the whole city had turned into ruins, while four pillars of the state namely media, judiciary, parliament and executive were not playing their roles the way they were supposed to. He lamented that those involved in corruption were projected as heroes in media, and sadly the same situation persisted in other departments as well.

He further said that Awami party will own the Sindh province and will ensure solutions to the people’s problems on priority basis. He further said that all the locals, belonging to any ethnic group, whether Sindhi, Punjabi, Urdu, Balochi or any other would get respect in his party, and together the party would strive for the protection of their rights.

He said that his party would bury the politics of hatred to ensure progress and prosperity of the province. Earlier, social worker Raja Abdul Haq presented him a Sindhi cap and Ajrak. He also condoled with Malak Liaqat, ex- nazim union council, over the sad demise of his elder brother.

Two houses gutted as

fire brigade vehicle

fails to turn up

Two houses of people belonging to Mallah community were completely gutted near Jhuddo town at Nabisar Morr on Friday when the fire brigade vehicle did not arrive at the spot to extinguish the fire.

As per reports, fire that broke out in a house of Anwer Ali Mallah soon engulfed the neighbouring house of Ramzan Mallah as well, resulting in the complete destruction of house articles, barring cattle and inmates’ lives.

The affected inmates told this scribe that despite intimating the town committee Jhuddo about the fire, the fire brigade vehicle did not arrive at the spot while the villagers extinguished the fire on their own, resulting in the complete destruction of house articles.