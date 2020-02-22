Share:

LAHORE - Vice-Chairman Punjab Bar Council Ch Muhammad Akram along with a delegation called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi here on Friday Delegation included Additional Advocate General Punjab Asif Mehmood Cheema, Punjab Bar Council members Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Ali Riaz Kirmani. The delegation apprised Ch Parvez Elahi about problems of Punjab bar. He said that the lawyers being an important part of society should play their role in reforming the society. He further said lawyers helped the people in securing quick and cheap justice and they had always worked for supremacy of law. Ch Parvez Elahi assured the delegation that he would try his level best to help resolve the problems facing the bar associations. He said his party had always struggled for fundamental rights of people and equal basic facilities for all segments of society. Vice-Chairman Punjab Bar Council Ch Muhammad Akram said that Parvez Elahi as the Chief Minister of Punjab got constructed Punjab Bar Council building for the lawyers besides providing facilities of free treatment and medicines for the lawyers in government hospitals. He lamented that successive government paid no attention to the problems of the lawyers’ community. Elahi felicitates newly -elected Chairperson of Canadian Standing Committee Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has telephoned Assembly Member of Canada Salma Zahid and felicitated her on being elected as Chairperson of Canadian Standing Committee for Citizenship and Immigration. He said that Overseas Pakistanis by offering their services in other country were enhancing the prestige of Pakistan. Salma Zahid inquired from Ch Parvez Elahi about health of Former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and expressed the desire to visit Pakistan along with her Committee and other Assembly members. She said that Muslim League President in Canada Ghaus Dar was playing his role very appreciably in activating the party.