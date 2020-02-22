Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the Law Ministry to move summary for the appointment of Khalid Javed Khan as the new attorney general of Pakistan. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Law Ministry has been directed to move a summary for his appointment. His appointment comes a day after Anwar Mansoor Khan submitted his resignation from the post for levelling allegations against some members of the Supreme Court bench hearing petitions challenging the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Javed has also held the post of attorney general previously during the tenure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Javed is the son of ND Khan, a senior politician who also served as the law minister during the second government of PPP. He enrolled as a high court advocate in 1991 and became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2004. He served as a legal adviser to the attorney general for Pakistan and, in this capacity, advised Benazir Bhutto during her second tenure (1993-1996) as prime minister. Javed obtained his LLB degree from London University, BCL (bachelor of civil law) degree from Oxford University, LLM from Harvard University and completed his bar-at-law from Lincoln’s Inn.