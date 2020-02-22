ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday constituted a three-member committee to probe the recent countrywide hike in sugar prices. According to a statement issued by the PM Media Office, the committee will consist of Director General, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a representative of the Intelligence Bureau not below grade 20/21, and Director General of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment. The committee will also identify and fix responsibility, if any, on any individual/officer/organisation, including any purported benefit to a private party, besides suggesting a way forward for future course of action. On February 7, the premier had approved a summary to ban the export of sugar and to allow the import of 300,000 tonnes sugar through the private sector in a bid to stabilise domestic prices. However, on February 10, the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet approved the prime minister’s decision to ban sugar exports but decided against importing sugar.
