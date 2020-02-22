Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated Japan’s role as an important development partner, with its work in line with the government’s priorities. The prime minister stated this while talking to President of Japan International Cooperation Agency Shinichi Kitaoka here on Friday. On the occasion, both the sides agreed to enhance mutual collaboration in myriad fields including infrastructure development, higher education, and cultural and academic exchanges.

The prime minister highlighted new opportunities and incentives available in Pakistan for Japanese investors as well as the government’s success in stabilizing the economy and creating an enabling environment for business.

Imran Khan underscored the existing goodwill and historic relations between Pakistan and Japan and said he was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Abe in Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

Shinichi Kitaoka briefed the Prime Minister on JICA’s economic and technical assistance to Pakistan. He highlighted JICA’s particular focus on health and education sectors.