Share:

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making hectic efforts to strengthen the economy and taking effective steps control inflation in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters in Lahore, Sheikh Rashid said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is in favour of strict action against the corrupt elements without discrimination of political affiliations and influence.

He was of the view that nothing has happened in medical treatment of PML-N Supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the United Kingdom which created doubts about his disease.

Responding to a question, the Minister PRs said that the government had no threat from the PPP and the PML-N as they were unable to do something against the government.

He said the MQM was also supporting the government like the PML-Q.

Sheikh Rashid said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Reman would be arrested if he came to Islamabad with an intention of sit-in, however, he would be allowed to organize a gathering.

To yet another question, he said that Kashmiris were struggling for freedom and no power could shake their determination.

The Minister PRs said, “Pakistan always supports the cause of the Kashmiri people.”

To another question, he said that Iran and North Korea had been blacklisted while Pakistan had still been put on the grey list after appreciating steps taken by the government.