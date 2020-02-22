Share:

LAYYAH - Taking his government’s anti-poverty initiative of Ehsaas a step forward, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched Ehsaas Amdan Programme, aimed att creating opportunities for respectable livelihood for the most disadvantaged people through the transfer of assets.

Addressing the launching ceremony here, the Prime Minister said that the government was striving to develop Pakistan as a welfare State as had been envisioned under its ideology.

So far, the country had witnessed the pro-rich development that instead of benefiting the poor, had widened the gap in the society, he added.

Chairperson of Ehsaas Progamme Dr Sania Nishtar, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial Cabinet members and a huge number of the residents of the Southern Punjab city attended the event.

While on the stage were also Kulsoom Bibi and Nokar Hussain, the two beneficiaries of the Amdan programme who also spoke high of Prime Minister’s anti-poverty initiatives to make them live an independent and respectable life.

Under the Rs 15 billion programme, the government would give away small assets to the people living below poverty line to make them earn a living and come out of the shackles of poverty.

The assets include livestock (goats, cows, buffaloes and poultry), agricultural inputs, body of auto rickshaws, and inputs for small retail outlets and small enterprises.

Launched in 375 rural union councils of 23 districts of Pakistan, the programme would feature transferring of around 200,000 assets to the deserving households with 60 per cent women and 30 per cent youth beneficiaries.

While addressing the ceremony, the PM said that the State of Madina had taken the responsibility of its poor people and added China too, had become a great nation by steering its 700 million people out of poverty. “This is our dream about Pakistan too,” the Prime Minister said who also distributed assets including agriculture tools, a cotton ginning machine, cattle and rickshaws among the poor people.

He said that the Ehsaas Programme was an effort to uplift the people as it consisted of Kafalat Card for the weakest segment, Amdan Programme to increase income, health insurance cover for six million families, loan scheme for small business and 50,000 scholarships for the youth.

He said that the government would provide interest-free loans to around 80,000 every month.

While discussing police reforms in the Punjab province, PM Imran Khan also appreciated the Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir for launching reform in his department. He also lauded the police chief for apprehending the notorious criminals who earlier used to enjoy the protection.

In the past, the PM said, there was no security and police protection for an ordinary person. “I have asked IGP Shoaib Dastgir to arrest powerful goons in all districts of Punjab and not ordinary suspects (involved in petty crime),” Imran Khan said to cheering supporters.

“No ordinary but the big ones,” he said.

Moreover, he said that the government had already set up 180 shelter homes and would widen the project countrywide to ensure that no poor had to spend the night in the open and without food.

Besides, the government was promulgating a law for provision of legal services to the people who could not afford a lawyer to contest the case in the court, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the government was in the process of introducing a uniform education curriculum with no discrimination among rich and poor or seminaries and government and private schools.

“This is more difficult. This is not easy. During the last 70 years, we have destroyed our education

system and it will take time to rectify it,” he stated.

Moreover, a carrot and stick policy would also be introduced for the teachers and the habitually absent teachers would be replaced with the efficient and punctual ones.

The Prime Minister told the gathering that Pakistan had come out of the difficult time with 75 per cent reduction in the current account deficit, appreciating rupee, improving stock market and increasing foreign direct investment. In the coming days, the people would get more good news, he added.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Dr Sania Nishtar also addressed the gathering.

Rs 2 b Ehsaas Punjab programme to be launched soon:CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Friday said that Ehsaas Punjab programme would be launched soon with an initial Rs 12 billion funding to benefit the weaker and impoverished segments of society in the province.

He was addressing a gathering at Layyah district sports complex where Prime Minister distributed income-generating assets among the people from poor segments of society under Ehsaas programme.

Buzdar also announced to upgrade Chowk Sarwar Shaheed as the fifth tehsil of district Muzaffargarh stating that the demand was made by Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi.

CM Punjab said that Ehsaas programme was a first step to eliminate poverty and transforming country into a welfare state ,adding, that it would benefit 1.8 million people directly and another 6.4 million indirectly.

He said that total 32 districts have been selected throughout Pakistan where this programme has been launched including three districts Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Jhang in Punjab.

He said that overall 375 Union Councils including 22 from district Layyah would benefit from this programme where people would get 9000 assets like cows, buffaloes, goats, motorcycle rickshaws besides essential items to run groceries and shops for their sustainable earning.

He said that in addition to Ehsaas programme Pakistan, provincial government would soon launch Ehsaas Punjab programme worth Rs 12 billion to provide relief to the poor. He added that 60 per cent share of this initiative would go to the women and rest of the 40 per cent to men.

Buzdar said that 234 schemes worth Rs 19 billion have been launched in district Layyah under annual development programme and promised that these schemes would be completed on time for

the benefit of the people.

PM orders Punjab Police to arrest notorious goons in all districts