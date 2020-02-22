Share:

Islamabad United’s Dawid Malan has credited the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for his professional development as international cricketer, and heaped praise on the league’s standard of play.

The 32-year-old batsman, who is representing Islamabad United in the PSL 2020, termed the league as “one of the strongest” and added that one needed to be a quick learner in order to survive, a private news channel reported.

“My cricket has developed and this tournament taught me the lessons, I needed to play international cricket,” he said.

“This is one of the strongest leagues around. The quality of cricket is unbelievable and if you dont learn quickly enough you fall behind very quickly.” Dawid Malan expressed his delight over the fact that “cricket-starved” fans of Pakistan were now enjoying the PSL on home ground. The passion that fans had here is unbelievable.

They had been starved for cricket over the last 12 years. All these years. they had not had any international or professional cricket so to have PSL 2020 here was fantastic, he said.

The Islamabad United player said that he would be sharing his experience with his English peers in a bid to bring them to Pakistan for a possible tour.

“My experience so far is very positive. Security has been very fantastic and the way we have been looked after is unbelievable. From my side, I can only give positive feedback,” he said.