KARACHI - Advising the government to refrain from privatizing the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said on Friday a plan be devised instead to make the national entity stand on its own feet.

Addressing the PSM employees at a camp set up outside the Malir Press Club, he said despite the Sindh High Court (SHC) orders, delay in the payment of dues to the employees was condemnable.

He urged the government not to auction the Mills as per the directives of the Supreme Court (SC).

He informed the PSM employees that Senator Siraj-ul-Haq would soon raise voice on their plight in Senate. “Besides that, JI would also hold a convention on the multiple issues confronting the PSM in near future, such as delays in the payment of salaries to the employees, retired employees’ difficulties and restoration of the national entity.

He demanded the government to end adhocism in PSM and making appointments in technical and administrative departments on merit.

Hafiz Naeem also demanded the restoration of medical, transport and other facilities for on-service employees.

JI district Malir Ameer Muhammad Islam said that the government had failed to materialize the promises it had made for the betterment of PSM.