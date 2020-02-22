Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,249.22 points as compared to 40,481.65 points on the last working day with the negative change of 232.43 points (0.23 %). A total of 85,597,900 shares were traded compared to the trade 112,084,380 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.579 billion as compared to Rs 4.718 billion during last trading day. Total 326 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 131 recorded gain and 172 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 8,083,000 shares and price per share of Rs 23.67, Kot Addu Power with a volume of 7,497,000 and price per share of Rs 26.78 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 5,876,500 and price per share of Rs 11.84.