RAHIM YAR KHAN -A rally was organised to promote Punjabi culture on World Mother Tongue Day in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday.

Participants of the rally were wearing traditional ‘Pagri’ and ‘lungi’ to promote Punjabi culture. Addressing on this occasion, some participants said that all mother tongues should be promoted specifically.

They said that majority of countries in the world don’t like to speak in other country’s language but Pakistanis feel proud to speak English a trend which should be changed now.