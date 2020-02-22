Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Attorney General Office Friday sought adjournment in Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petition against Presidential Reference against him.

Additional Attorney General Ch Amir Rehman filed an application before the Supreme Court of Pakistan praying that the matter fixed on 24-02-2020 before larger bench may kindly be adjourned for three weeks, so as to permit the federal government appoint a new Attorney General for Pakistan, who may require time to prepare the case.

Meanwhile, former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan withdrew his unwarranted statement and tendered unconditional apology.

“I am sorry and withdraws statement made on 18th February, 2020 and unconditionally apologize for having made the same,” he stated in written application submitted before the apex court.

The ex-AGP said that he has highest regard and respect for the apex court and cannot think of causing any adverse comment as to the honour, honesty and integrity of the court.

Anwar Mansoor Khan had resigned on Thursday as Attorney General for Pakistan as the Supreme Court on February 19 directed him to place material on basis of that he made unwarranted statement against the members of the bench or tender written apology.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday had deplored the attorney general’s statement and demanded his resignation.

PBC vice-Chairman Abid Saqi filed a contempt of court petition against Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Khan and Law Minister Farogh Naseem for maligning the bench in Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s case.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and the federal government distanced from the statement of ex-AGP.

Secretary Law Muhammad Khashih-ur-Rehman on Thursday filed a statement on behalf of respondents 1 to 4 & 8 and 9 in Justice Qazi’s petition in the SC.

“The oral statement was unauthorized, without instructions and knowledge of the federal government and the respondents.

Anwar Mansoor statement is totally uncalled for,” said the ministry statement.

The ministry statement stated that the federal government and the answering respondents hold the superior judiciary in highest respect and esteem.

Accordingly, the federal government and the respondents dissociate themselves from the statement of the attorney general made by him on 18-02-2020.

The federal government and the answering respondents verily believe in rule of law, constitutionalism and the independence of judiciary.