PESHAWAR - President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Maqsood Anwar has assured the traders community to make all-out efforts to resolve their issues on priority basis, and urged the government to revise its economic policies for bringing economic stability.

While chairing a meeting of traders’ leaders here on Friday, Maqsood said that they will invite presidents and office bearers of different bazaars and markets traders’ associations to get appraise about their problems and grievances, and then take steps for resolution of all the issues.

He assured that they will take up issues with relevant authorities regarding different taxes, including property, professional, trade, excise and taxation, besides the traders issues will also be taken up with subordinate departments of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The meeting was attended by the SCCI Senior Vice President, Shahid Hussain, Chairman Anjuman e Tajaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Ali, the chamber former president and president of Anjuman-e-Tajaran Peshawar Haji Afzal, former president, Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad.

Maqsood asked the trader leaders to promote close liaison and relations with traders’ community at bazaar level and present their proposals for resolution of their issues in order to resolve them through the SCCI platform. He said SCCI is a representative forum of the business community and resolution of traders and industrialists issues through this platform included among its top priority of the chamber.

He vowed that they will take business community on board regarding key decisions and will devise strategy for resolution of their issues by making proper consultation and will not disappoint them.

Owing to anti-business policies of the incumbent government, SCCI chief said the business community is being faced with host of issues, which has impacted negatively on the country’s economy.

He said the business and industries have closed down due to business-hostile policies of the present government. He said the additional burden of taxes on existing taxpayers has created gulf between government and traders.

Shaukat Ali, Haji Afzal, Zahidullah Shinwari, Shahid Husain, the chamber SVP and others also spoke on the occasion and gave different proposals for amicable resolution of business community problems.