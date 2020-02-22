Share:

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Friday and discussed with him current political situation in the country.

Asad Qaiser inquired about the health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and also congratulated him on performing Umrah. He also lauded political acumen of Ch Shujaat and principal stance over vital issues.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain thanked Asad Qaiser and lauded his impartial role as Speaker National Assembly.