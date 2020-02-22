Share:

LAHORE - Multan Sultans started their HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) campaign on a winning note as they outperformed Lahore Qalandars by five wickets here at the half-filled Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

Sultans’ skipper Shan Masood won the toss in the first inaugural match of Lahore leg and put Lahore into bat on a supporting wicket, which seemed full of runs. Lahore Qalandars were restricted to 138-8 in 20 overs and Multan replied strongly and chased the required target in 16.1 overs losing five wickets.

It was Sultan’s skipper Shan Masood, who held together the innings and kept his team well on path of run chase with a steady and responsible 29-ball 38 runs innings, laced with four fours and one six before the visiting team lost opener James Vince (18) at 24 and Moeen Ali (11) at 43.

The captain of Sultans kept the one end alive with smart hitting to all parts of the ground and together with Rilee Rossouw, he posted 42 runs for the third-wicket stand. Shan was the third batsman lost his wicket at 85 and Multan found it closer to hunt a low victory title. Rilee (32) the fifth batsman out, played 28 balls to force two fours and one six to put his team at the threshold of victory before Zeehan Ashraf made just four runs, the fourth batsman out.

The arrival of slogger, veteran Shahid Afridi, produced strokes as his hit enterprising unbeaten 21 with two fours and one six in 12 balls to accomplish the victory target. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Tauf and David Wiese got one wicket apiece conceding 18, 40 and 11 runs respectively. For his brilliant bowling performance, Imran Tahir was declared player of the match.

Earlier, Multan skipper Shan Masood won the toss and put Lahore into bat on a supporting wicket which seemed full of runs. Lahore were off to a good start as openers Fakhar Zaman and Chirs Lynn produced 59 runs for the opening stand in front of an enthusiast crowd. It seemed that both the openers, who appeared well set, will finish off the allotted runs to post a big total. But all of sudden, the things turned bad to the worst for the home side, which met a dramatic top and middle order collapse which left them 1-59, 2-60 and 3-63.

Top scorer opener Lynn was out after making 39 with four fours and three sixes in 19 balls at a grand total of 59 and one run later, Fakhar departed and at a total of 63, Lahore lost the third wicket of Ben Dunk (3) and the home side found it hard to reunite its batting to salvage its pride with rivals bowlers in control. Lahore captain Sohail Akhtar played captain’s brace knock of 34 off 20 balls laced with one four and three sixes in the role of second top scorer.

Wicketkeeper batsman Dane Vilas supported the side with 19 runs as Lahore’s four batsmen Ben Dunk (3), David Weise (3), Shaheen Afridi (2) and Harif Rauf (0) batted without application and failed to progress to double figures. Imran finished with two for 21, Ilyas took two for 16 and Moeen got two for 13.