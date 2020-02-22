Share:

KARACHI - In February2020, Takaful Pakistan Limited and Bank Alfalah Islamic entered into an agreement through which customers of Bank Alfalah Islamic will be eligible for ‘Free Takaful’ coverage for accidental death, permanent disability, cash withdrawal from ATM/Over the Counter & loss of personal documents/wallet. The agreement was signed by Rizwan Hussain, Managing Director &CEO Takaful Pakistan Limited, & Khawaja Muhammad Ahmad, Group Head-Operations & Corporate Services, Bank Alfalah and Dr Muhammad Imran, Group Head-Bank Alfalah Islamic, at Bank Alfalah head office.