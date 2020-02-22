Share:

LAHORE - This historic event finally unfolded on Friday here at the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Lahore. This is being conducted in three overlapping phases from February 21-23.

In phase-I, 12 international and 7 Pakistani lady golfers, with handicaps ranging from 0 to 13, competed for the coveted title of ‘Best Golfer of the Championship’, which will be decided by a gruelling, 54 hole contest based on gross scores. While the main contenders were the three scratch players – Phannari (Thailand), Chanetteee (Thailand) and Taniya (Sri Lanka) - while Pakistani trio of Suneyah, Humna and Aania will surely try to make use of their home advantage to cause a surprise upset.

Although, at the end of 18 holes on the first day, Phanaaari of Thailand was the leader with a score of 75, Taniya of Sri Lanka was just one stroke behind at 76. Chanetteee of Thailand and Suneyah of Pakistan were also within striking distance with scores of 78 and 79 respectively. In the next tier were Lana (Malaysia) with 80, Humna (Pakistan) also with 80 and Maisarah (Malaysia) with 81. Nada (Qatar), Kayla (Sri Lanka) and Magala (Uganda) had gross score of 83.

In phase-II, which commences today (Saturday), the fans will witness start of the International Team Match, which is the main event of the championship and will be contested over 36 holes among teams from Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Iran, Uganda, Qatar, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Concurrently, a 36-hole Inter-Association Match between the Punjab, Sindh and Federal Golf Associations is also starting today. Simultaneously, 24 ladies with handicaps 14 – 24, and another 25 golfers with handicaps 25 – 36, are participating in two separate individual matches over 36 holes. In addition, 18 young girls are competing in a special match organised for girls under 14 years of age.

It is worth reiterating that this unique championship is the brain child of Dr Asma Afzal Shami, Chairperson Ladies Golf PGF. This endeavour seeks to fulfill the ardent desire of Gen Hilal, President PGF, to put ladies golf in Pakistan on the world’s golfing map. Although Dr Shami is the undoubted moving spirit behind this ‘super mega event,’ its success is due to the herculean efforts put in by her team of dedicated lady golfers comprising Sher Bano Hamdani (Tournament Director), Maimoona Azam, Ayesha Hamid, Iffat Zara, Bela Azam and Shehnaz Moin. Together they have created history and brought honour to Pakistan.