Share:

Sialkot-Police have arrested three people for resorting to aerial firing and making the video viral on social media.

Reportedly, in Mohallah Hajipura in the jurisdiction of Police Station Hajipura, three people Arslan, Rehan and Nasir spread panic in area by resorting to aerial firing and making the video of firing viral on social media. Police raided homes of said persons and arrested them. Police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.