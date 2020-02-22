Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly on Friday witnessed rare scene of ministers and treasury legislators staging a walkout to protest against ‘attitude of the chair’.

Deputy Speaker also protested against the government for promoting a police officer responsible for misbehavior with him in the recent past.

The session started two hours and 30 minutes behind the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

Not a single item on agenda could be taken up as the House witnessed complete chaos after the issue of police misbehavior with Deputy Speaker came under discussion.

On a point of order, PPP Parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza demanded report presentation of committee probing misbehavior of a police officer with the Deputy Speaker. Instead of taking punitive action, he said, the inspector had been promoted as DSP. He further said police officers were allowed to travel in black windows vehicles, and enter into elected assemblies with protocol. While on the other hand, elected members and speakers entering police office were subjected to humiliation under the guise of search.

Law minister Raja Basharat said, he had no notification regarding formation of committee. He said that report could not be presented till issuance of notification or orders of written reply from IGP. However, he assured the House that committee’s report would be presented within 24 hours.

PML-N’s Rana Mashhood Ahmed said the House unanimously approved the committee which required no further written orders. Samiullah khan, Waris Kallu and other opposition members also supported the idea that the House should not function without submitting inquiry report.

The chair regretted that instead of taking punitive action, the culprit police officer had been promoted to the rank of DSP. He said summoning the IG was no solution, and action must be taken against the culprit. Punjab Information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan demanded investigating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the murder case of journalist Aziz Memon. He recalled that Gen Musharraf was booked in Benazir Bhutto’s murder since she had nominated him for her possible assassination.

“Why Bilawal should not be investigated since Aziz Memon had expressed the same views before his murder,” he said.

Hassan Murtaza said PPP had always believed in independence of speech and respected democracy. He said that Bilawal Bhutto had already offered judicial inquiry or investigation from the police officer of the liking of victim family. He said that Fayyaz Chohan should also be investigated as he had himself accepted contacts with Aziz Memon prior to his murder. The House presented scenes of fish market as both the sides resorted to sloganeering against each others’ leadership.

To the slogans of Ayan Ali, the opposition responded with names of Sita White, Tyrian and Aleema Khan. The House echoed with slogans of sugar and flour thieves. Female treasury legislators besieged speaker’s podium and raised slogans against the Deputy Speaker.

Raja Basharat accused the Chair of giving floor to opposition members only and snubbing even the ministers. Run the proceedings with the opposition alone, he said while staging a walkout from the House.

After the Chair adjourned the session till Monday at 3pm, the opposition legislators gathered at the PA stairs to stage a protest against price hike.