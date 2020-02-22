KHYBER - Two persons including a child were dead and five others sustained injuries when three vehicles
collided here in Prang-Sam area of Jamrud
on Friday. As per the local administration official,
Peshawar-bound taxi car collided with a pick-up vehicle and a car. As a result, two persons including
a passenger child and a taxi driver were killed on the spot. The deceased
were identified as taxi driver Muhammad son of Haji Sabir, resident of Neiki Khel, Landi Kotal
and a ten-year-old Afghan
national child. Soon after the incident, the local
police officials rushed to the site, recovered the wounded and the dead from the vehicles’ wreckage
and shifted them to