



SAHIWAL - Hooria Nadeem secured first position in Pakistan in O-level exam held in summer 2011.

The student is the daughter of prominent industrialist Rana Nadeem Akhtar and niece of Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Rana Waseem Akhtar and renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Naeem Akhtar. She attributed her success to hard work and prayers of her parents and teachers. She expressed her determination to excel in other exams with the same spirit.