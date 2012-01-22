PARACHINAR - Three people, including an army officer, were killed and two security personnel sustained injuries in clashes in Kurram Agency on Saturday. The first clash took place in Talai area of Central Kurram where a landmine explosion killed the Pakistan Army’s Lieutenant Atta Muhammad. Meanwhile, a security official was injured in a hand grenade attack in Amlook Killay area of Central Kurram. He was shifted to Tall Hospital.



In another incident the militants attacked a security forces vehicle in Chapri area of Lower Kurram with a remote control explosive device, leaving a soldier injured. The FC vehicle was also damaged in the blast.

In yet another incident, the local Taliban handed over two persons identified as Israfil and Ghulam Nabi to the heirs of one Saeed, who was allegedly killed by these two persons one month ago.