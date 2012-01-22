

BAHAWALPUR - The tallest person of the world, 25-year-old Haq Nawaz has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for financial assistance and medical treatment as he has been facing a great deal of hardships due to unemployment and without any proper source of income.

The 7.8 feet man, a resident of Khairpur Tamewali, said that he had been facing a number of problems due to many diseases but unable to get proper treatment.