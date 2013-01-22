

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Barrister Masood Kausar has asked the private sector educational institutions to actively contribute to fulfilling the responsibilities of promoting higher education, especially in Fata.

He urged the institutions to educate the youth to make them an asset not only for the respective area but also for the province and the country as well.

The present government is committed to providing maximum possible facilities of quality higher education to our youth.

However, he added, like everywhere else in the world, it need help of the society to develop educational institutions and the well-to-do, the philanthropists and the missionaries should come forward and augment government’s efforts for establishment of institutions of higher learning and research facilities in the private sector.

Only then can we bridge the gap between the educated and uneducated youth of the country swiftly, he remarked.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the 9th Convocation of the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology; a private concern here on Monday.

The governor who is also the patron of the university, realized the audience; present in large number that the problems from law and order point of views, which we have been confronting also require special efforts for promotion of educational facilities.

In all 18 graduates got gold medals for achieving distinctive positions from amongst the graduating students who were awarded PhD, MS, leading MPhil,, masters and bachelors degrees.

Prof Dr Salim-ur-Rehman, vice chancellor earlier presenting the annual report of the university said that the university with two campuses and 250 faculty members offers state of the art academic and research facilities and half of its teaching staff is either MPhil or PhD qualified.