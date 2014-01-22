KARACHI : Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, patron-in-chief of the PPP, on Tuesday said that they will eradicate polio if the government is able to wipe out the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In his latest tweet following an attack on polio team that killed three workers in Karachi, he said: “Eradicate TTP & we will eradicate polio.” He said that terrorism and drone strikes will end when TTP is eradicated. Bilawal criticised the government and other political leaders for not agreeing to take action against the Taliban who are attacking polio workers. He said the time has come to unite against the TTP.