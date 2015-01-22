islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with delegation of CSAIL (China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd) in follow up of meeting with IFC delegation (on January 19) and discussed matters pertaining to enhanced engagement of CSAIL in power projects in Pakistan.

The CSAIL Board Chairman briefed the Minister about the over $6 billion worth of solar, wind, wind-solar hybrid and hydro power projects, seven in all, (total 3000 MW) that his company is already undertaking in Pakistan.

He said CSAIL has already taken up investment in projects on the Jhelum river and now desires to work on projects upstream on river Indus and has a plan to facilitate power generation up to 4000 megawatt in long run.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appreciated the investment by CSAIL and said he welcomed the company’s plan to expand its operations beyond the already undertaken projects to make CSAIL a sustainable entity in power sector in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was now diversifying its energy mix and moving from furnace oil and diesel to LNG and hydro based projects with an aim to provide electricity to consumers on economical rates in future.

He assured the delegation of all possible support to the company in its future ventures.

Both sides agreed to have further deliberations to pinpoint possible projects for investment by CSAIL and also to discuss conditionalities in this regard.

Dar for revamping Debt

Policy Coordination Office

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar here on Wednesday directed for revamping of the Ministry’s Debt Policy Coordination Office.

He said this while chairing a briefing session to review the overall public debt situation in the country. The meeting discussed the present challenges and the future strategy regarding public debt. The meeting also had detailed discussion on ways and means for reducing the debt to GDP ratio as well as the cost of debt retirement. The Minister also directed for establishment of an IT based data bank containing inputs from SBP, EAD and Finance Division for better debt management.